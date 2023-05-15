Li Auto Inc. (LI) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Li Auto Inc.’s current trading price is -28.42% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 137.24%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $12.52 and $41.49 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.83 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 7.12 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Li Auto Inc. (LI) is $29.70. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $29.775 after an opening price of $29.05. The stock briefly fell to $28.575 before ending the session at $29.44.

Li Auto Inc. saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $41.49 on 06/24/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $12.52 on 10/24/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Li Auto Inc. (LI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 18.99% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 30.85B and boasts a workforce of 19396 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 23.56, with a change in price of +9.65. Similarly, Li Auto Inc. recorded 7,362,695 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +48.15%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LI stands at 0.32. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.21.

LI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Li Auto Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 97.05%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 96.82%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 94.17% and 89.78%, respectively.

LI Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price gain of 45.59% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 70.59%. The price of LI fallen by 20.93% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 20.00%.