JD.com Inc. Inc. (JD) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -37.11%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -16.86%. The price of JD leaped by -5.74% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.62%.

The stock price for JD.com Inc. (JD) currently stands at $35.30. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $36.97 after starting at $36.94. The stock’s lowest price was $35.09 before closing at $37.63.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

In terms of market performance, JD.com Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $68.29 on 06/27/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $33.17 on 10/24/22.

52-week price history of JD Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. JD.com Inc.’s current trading price is -48.31% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 6.42%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$33.17 and $68.29. The JD.com Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Cyclical, saw a trading volume of around 17.06 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 11.28 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

JD.com Inc. (JD) has experienced a quarterly decline of -32.49% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 54.46B and boasts a workforce of 450679 employees.

JD.com Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 36 analysts are rating JD.com Inc. as a BUY, 7 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 47.86, with a change in price of -21.29. Similarly, JD.com Inc. recorded 9,723,772 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -37.62%.

JD’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for JD stands at 0.21. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.14.

JD Stock Stochastic Average

JD.com Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 11.65%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 36.20%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 50.72% and 45.21%, respectively.