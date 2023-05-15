Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s current trading price is -7.38% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 46.13%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $3.71 and $5.85. The company, active in the Financial sector, saw a trading volume of around 14.25 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 30.27 million observed over the last three months.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) current stock price is $5.42. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $5.48 after opening at $5.41. The stock’s lowest point was $5.39 before it closed at $5.45.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $5.85 on 11/04/22, and the lowest price during that time was $3.71, recorded on 07/14/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) has experienced a quarterly rise of 11.69% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 49.88B and boasts a workforce of 100600 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.88, with a change in price of +0.99. Similarly, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. recorded 29,611,131 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +22.35%.

How ITUB’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ITUB stands at 4.28. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.61.

ITUB Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. over the last 50 days is at 92.38%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 85.41%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 91.20% and 89.45%, respectively.

ITUB Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 16.75%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 4.61%. The price of ITUB increased 5.11% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.83%.