Inotiv Inc. (NOTV) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Inotiv Inc.’s current trading price is -78.58% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 59.95%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $3.64 and $27.22. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.67 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.43 million observed over the last three months.

Inotiv Inc. (NOTV) currently has a stock price of $5.83. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $6.57 after opening at $6.37. The lowest recorded price for the day was $5.61 before it closed at $6.56.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Inotiv Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $27.22 on 08/11/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $3.64 on 12/20/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Inotiv Inc. (NOTV) has experienced a quarterly decline of -18.00% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 109.78M and boasts a workforce of 2099 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.89, with a change in price of +1.72. Similarly, Inotiv Inc. recorded 597,000 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +41.68%.

How NOTV’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NOTV stands at 1.33. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.30.

NOTV Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Inotiv Inc. over the past 50 days is 58.28%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 52.51%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 75.39% and 85.15%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

NOTV Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 18.02%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -61.16%. Over the last 30 days, the price of NOTV has fallen by 16.14%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.17%.