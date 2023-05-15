ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd.’s current trading price is -37.85% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 71.91%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $2.35 and $6.50. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 2.18 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 80400.0 observed over the last three months.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA) current stock price is $4.04. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $4.22 after opening at $2.89. The stock’s lowest point was $2.89 before it closed at $2.90.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $6.50 on 08/22/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $2.35 on 04/05/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -4.04% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 71.71M and boasts a workforce of 85 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.84, with a change in price of -0.87. Similarly, ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. recorded 61,983 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -17.72%.

How IPA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for IPA stands at 0.12. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.10.

IPA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. over the past 50 days is 84.92%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 89.53%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 62.29% and 45.65%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

IPA Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -22.46%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -19.68%. The price of IPA increased 43.26% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 49.75%.