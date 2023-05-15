IDEX Stock: Exploring Ideanomics Inc.’s Growth

The stock price for Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) currently stands at $0.04. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $0.0435 after starting at $0.0435. The stock’s lowest price was $0.037 before closing at $0.04.

Ideanomics Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $0.89 on 06/23/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $0.02 on 04/26/23.

52-week price history of IDEX Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Ideanomics Inc.’s current trading price is -95.45% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 102.50%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $0.02 to $0.89. In the Industrials sector, the Ideanomics Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 57.46 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.64.52 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -74.14% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 32.80M and boasts a workforce of 565 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.1260, with a change in price of -0.1694. Similarly, Ideanomics Inc. recorded 45,363,180 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -80.71%.

Examining IDEX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for IDEX stands at 0.13. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.02.

IDEX Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Ideanomics Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 18.62%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 37.68%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 36.36% and 36.16% respectively.

IDEX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -75.30%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -81.35%. The price of IDEX leaped by -49.88% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.93%.