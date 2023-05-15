Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Inc. (HBAN) Price Performance: A Comparative Analysis with Competitors

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant loss of -34.18% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -38.05%. Over the past 30 days, the price of HBAN has leaped by -18.09%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.79%.

The current stock price for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) is $9.28. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $9.37 after opening at $9.35. It dipped to a low of $9.1301 before ultimately closing at $9.28.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock market performance of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $15.74 on 12/01/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $9.21, recorded on 05/12/23.

52-week price history of HBAN Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s current trading price is -41.04% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 0.76%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $9.21 and $15.74. The shares of the Financial sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 14.22 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 21.44 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -39.07% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 13.40B and boasts a workforce of 20198 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 13.01, with a change in price of -4.37. Similarly, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated recorded 18,348,533 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -32.01%.

HBAN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HBAN stands at 0.58. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.58.

HBAN Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated over the last 50 days is presently at 2.41%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 5.15%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 6.90% and 12.23%, respectively.