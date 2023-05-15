How Macroeconomic Factors Affect Apyx Medical Corporation Inc. (APYX) Price Performance

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 129.06%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 21.82%. Over the last 30 days, the price of APYX has fallen by 75.74%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 55.81%.

At present, Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) has a stock price of $5.36. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $5.877 after an opening price of $4.50. The day’s lowest price was $4.49, and it closed at $4.48.

Apyx Medical Corporation experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $11.15 on 08/11/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $1.31 on 11/18/22.

52-week price history of APYX Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Apyx Medical Corporation’s current trading price is -51.95% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 309.16%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$1.31 and $11.15. The Apyx Medical Corporation’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 2.01 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.18 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 60.48% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 155.01M and boasts a workforce of 276 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.95, with a change in price of +3.36. Similarly, Apyx Medical Corporation recorded 210,925 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +168.00%.

APYX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for APYX stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

APYX Stock Stochastic Average

Apyx Medical Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 84.78%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 83.36%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 82.25% and 71.17%, respectively.