Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -75.09% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -5.41%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $1.48 and $5.62 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 14.47 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 2.24 million over the last three months.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) stock is currently valued at $1.40. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $2.19 after opening at $2.15. The stock briefly dropped to $1.28 before ultimately closing at $2.23.

Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $5.62 on 08/16/22 and a low of $1.48 for the same time frame on 05/12/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -46.77% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 266.00M and boasts a workforce of 203 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.4789, with a change in price of -1.3400. Similarly, Heron Therapeutics Inc. recorded 2,130,589 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -48.91%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HRTX stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 10.98.

HRTX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 7.16%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 7.34%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 14.87% and 23.37%, respectively.

HRTX Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -44.00%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -53.49%. The price of HRTX decreased -51.39% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -43.32%.