GrowGeneration Corp.: Rising -53.19% from 52-Week Low, Can the Stock Stay Afloat?

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) stock is currently valued at $4.04. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $4.49 after opening at $4.49. The stock briefly dropped to $4.00 before ultimately closing at $4.52.

GrowGeneration Corp. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $8.63 on 12/05/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $2.77 on 04/26/23.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of GRWG Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. GrowGeneration Corp.’s current trading price is -53.19% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 45.85%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $2.77 and $8.63. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 1.52 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.99 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) has experienced a quarterly decline of -11.79% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 275.89M and boasts a workforce of 429 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for GrowGeneration Corp.

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating GrowGeneration Corp. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.02, with a change in price of -0.91. Similarly, GrowGeneration Corp. recorded 1,125,589 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -18.38%.

Examining GRWG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GRWG stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

GRWG Stock Stochastic Average

GrowGeneration Corp.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 56.95%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 56.95%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 77.94% and 87.70%, respectively.

GRWG Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 3.06%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -21.09%. The price of GRWG increased 17.78% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 11.60%.