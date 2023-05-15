Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Grab Holdings Limited’s current trading price is -21.34% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 44.75%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $2.19 and $4.03. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 13.07 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 14.07 million over the last 3 months.

At present, Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) has a stock price of $3.17. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $3.28 after an opening price of $3.22. The day’s lowest price was $3.11, and it closed at $3.21.

Grab Holdings Limited saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $4.03 on 01/17/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $2.19 on 10/24/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) has experienced a quarterly decline of -4.80% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 12.41B and boasts a workforce of 11934 employees.

Grab Holdings Limited: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 18 analysts are rating Grab Holdings Limited as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.22, with a change in price of -0.02. Similarly, Grab Holdings Limited recorded 15,208,703 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -0.63%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GRAB stands at 0.21. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.19.

GRAB Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Grab Holdings Limited’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 69.33%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 65.67%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 68.66% and 71.48% respectively.

GRAB Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -1.55%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 22.39%. Over the last 30 days, the price of GRAB has fallen by 4.97%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.97%.