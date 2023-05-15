Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) Stock: From Low to High in 52 Weeks

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Freight Technologies Inc.’s current trading price is -95.46% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 6.53%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $1.34 and $31.51. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.52 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 0.91 million over the last 3 months.

Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) stock is currently valued at $1.43. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $1.70 after opening at $1.50. The stock briefly dropped to $1.40 before ultimately closing at $2.00.

The market performance of Freight Technologies Inc.’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $31.51 on 07/26/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $1.34 on 03/29/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -57.55% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.51M and boasts a workforce of 82 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.5071, with a change in price of -0.9700. Similarly, Freight Technologies Inc. recorded 752,924 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -40.42%.

FRGT Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Freight Technologies Inc. over the last 50 days is 4.24%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 2.46%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 18.17% and 17.89%, respectively.

FRGT Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -37.64%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -20.56%. The price of FRGT decreased -45.21% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -18.29%.