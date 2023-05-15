Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Flex Ltd.’s current trading price is -6.01% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 73.22%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $13.63 and $25.12 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 11.71 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 4.28 million over the last three months.

The stock price for Flex Ltd. (FLEX) currently stands at $23.61. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $24.09 after starting at $23.13. The stock’s lowest price was $23.07 before closing at $23.00.

Flex Ltd.’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $25.12 on 01/17/23 and a low of $13.63 for the same time frame on 07/05/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -3.40% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 10.37B and boasts a workforce of 172648 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 22.30, with a change in price of +1.51. Similarly, Flex Ltd. recorded 4,713,083 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +6.83%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FLEX stands at 0.89. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.78.

FLEX Stock Stochastic Average

Flex Ltd.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 89.68%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 89.68%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 84.85% and 73.54%, respectively.

FLEX Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 10.02%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 23.81%. The price of FLEX fallen by 8.50% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 15.17%.