Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Exxon Mobil Corporation’s current trading price is -11.79% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 31.09%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $80.69 and $119.92. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 12.61 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 16.18 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is currently priced at $105.78. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $107.01 after opening at $106.31. The day’s lowest price was $104.775 before the stock closed at $105.79.

Exxon Mobil Corporation experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $119.92 on 04/28/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $80.69 on 07/14/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) has experienced a quarterly decline of -11.24% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 427.71B and boasts a workforce of 62000 employees.

Exxon Mobil Corporation: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 16 analysts are rating Exxon Mobil Corporation as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 111.21, with a change in price of +1.08. Similarly, Exxon Mobil Corporation recorded 16,158,100 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +1.03%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for XOM stands at 0.21. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.20.

XOM Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Exxon Mobil Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 35.43%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 6.64%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 8.47% and 14.02% respectively.

XOM Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant loss of -4.10% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -2.87%. Over the past 30 days, the price of XOM has leaped by -8.63%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.67%.