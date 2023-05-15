EPD: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2023

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 7.77%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 4.10%. Over the last 30 days, the price of EPD has leaped by -3.65%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.50%.

At present, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) has a stock price of $26.00. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $26.05 after an opening price of $25.96. The day’s lowest price was $25.84, and it closed at $25.92.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $28.65 on 06/08/22 and the lowest value was $22.90 on 09/26/22.

52-week price history of EPD Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s current trading price is -9.27% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 13.52%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$22.90 and $28.65. The Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s shares, which operate in the Energy, saw a trading volume of around 4.31 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 4.4 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) has experienced a quarterly decline of -1.46% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 55.92B and boasts a workforce of 7300 employees.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 18 analysts are rating Enterprise Products Partners L.P. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 25.72, with a change in price of +2.54. Similarly, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. recorded 4,562,118 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +10.82%.

EPD’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EPD stands at 1.07. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.02.

EPD Stock Stochastic Average

Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 53.97%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 43.68%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 36.34% and 30.65%, respectively.