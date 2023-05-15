EFSH’s Financial Health: Exploring 1847 Holdings LLC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio of 1.79

1847 Holdings LLC (EFSH) currently has a stock price of $0.83. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $0.64 after opening at $0.61. The lowest recorded price for the day was $0.53 before it closed at $0.55.

1847 Holdings LLC’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $9.64 on 05/17/22, with the lowest value being $0.48 on 04/12/23.

52-week price history of EFSH Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. 1847 Holdings LLC’s current trading price is -91.36% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 73.52%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $0.48 and $9.64. The Industrials sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 7.88 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 61840.0 over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

1847 Holdings LLC (EFSH) has experienced a quarterly decline of -51.29% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.00M and boasts a workforce of 246 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.3454, with a change in price of -1.0977. Similarly, 1847 Holdings LLC recorded 126,695 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -54.34%.

EFSH Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of 1847 Holdings LLC over the past 50 days is 36.55%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 35.49%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 21.36% and 20.86%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

EFSH Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -53.21%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -52.68%. Over the last 30 days, the price of EFSH has fallen by 23.38%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 18.64%.