DISH Network Corporation (DISH) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. DISH Network Corporation’s current trading price is -73.78% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 0.98%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $6.10 and $23.49 The company’s shares, which are part of the Communication Services sector, had a trading volume of approximately 14.74 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 8.83 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for DISH Network Corporation (DISH) is $6.16. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $6.27 after an opening price of $6.16. The stock briefly fell to $5.94 before ending the session at $6.23.

In terms of market performance, DISH Network Corporation had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $23.49 on 05/31/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $6.10 on 05/12/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

DISH Network Corporation (DISH) has experienced a quarterly decline of -54.94% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.31B and boasts a workforce of 14200 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 11.27, with a change in price of -8.25. Similarly, DISH Network Corporation recorded 7,149,388 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -57.25%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DISH stands at 1.18. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.12.

DISH Stock Stochastic Average

DISH Network Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 3.66%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 9.69%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 7.67% and 8.56%, respectively.

DISH Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The index has shown a price loss of -56.13% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -56.47%. The price of DISH leaped by -26.14% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -13.48%.