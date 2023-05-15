CTIC’s Stock Journey: What Investors Need to Know About CTI BioPharma Corp.’s Performance

The stock price for CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) currently stands at $8.96. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $8.96 after starting at $8.92. The stock’s lowest price was $8.92 before closing at $8.94.

CTI BioPharma Corp.’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $8.95 on 05/12/23 and a low of $3.55 for the same time frame on 05/13/22.

52-week price history of CTIC Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. CTI BioPharma Corp.’s current trading price is 0.11% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 152.39%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $3.55 and $8.95. In the Healthcare sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 14.8 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 5.39 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 69.38% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.18B and boasts a workforce of 128 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.21, with a change in price of +3.25. Similarly, CTI BioPharma Corp. recorded 4,385,449 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +56.92%.

CTIC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, CTI BioPharma Corp.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 100.00%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 100.00%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 99.93% and 84.13%, respectively.

CTIC Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 49.08%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 58.02%. The price of CTIC fallen by 104.10% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 82.86%.