Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s current trading price is -83.70% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 343.46%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.05 and $1.36 The company’s shares, which are part of the Basic Materials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 6.09 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 9.67 million over the last three months.

The stock of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) is currently priced at $0.22. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $0.1997 after opening at $0.1925. The day’s lowest price was $0.172 before the stock closed at $0.19.

In terms of market performance, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $1.36 on 06/07/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $0.05 on 12/12/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -19.37% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.11M and boasts a workforce of 16 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.2026, with a change in price of +0.0486. Similarly, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. recorded 7,835,826 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +27.40%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CRKN stands at 3.40. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

CRKN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 60.16%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 74.98%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 63.46% and 55.78%, respectively.

CRKN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant gain of 17.19% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -11.27%. Over the past 30 days, the price of CRKN has fallen by 93.48%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 51.66%.