Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Credit Suisse Group AG’s current trading price is -87.96% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 4.36%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.82 and $7.12. The company, active in the Financial sector, saw a trading volume of around 5.18 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 46.87 million observed over the last three months.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) currently has a stock price of $0.86. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $0.8525 after opening at $0.8485. The lowest recorded price for the day was $0.8408 before it closed at $0.84.

Credit Suisse Group AG’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $7.12 on 05/27/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $0.82 on 03/24/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -71.92% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.42B and boasts a workforce of 50480 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.2410, with a change in price of -2.1663. Similarly, Credit Suisse Group AG recorded 36,996,215 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -71.73%.

How CS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CS stands at 3.48. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 3.48.

CS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Credit Suisse Group AG over the past 50 days is 1.51%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 26.10%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 18.43% and 17.64%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

CS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -71.83%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -79.43%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CS has leaped by -10.78%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.32%.