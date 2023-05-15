Company’s Banking Stock: Dissecting a -24.79% Quarterly Revenue Decline Amid Growth

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) current stock price is $3.55. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $3.66 after opening at $3.65. The stock’s lowest point was $3.46 before it closed at $3.62.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $6.85 on 08/11/22, with the lowest value being $3.32 on 04/27/23.

52-week price history of SIRI Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -48.18% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 6.93%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $3.32 and $6.85. The Communication Services sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 15.77 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 16.66 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -24.79% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 14.00B and boasts a workforce of 5869 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Sirius XM Holdings Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 4 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.59, with a change in price of -2.41. Similarly, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. recorded 16,155,498 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -40.44%.

SIRI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. over the last 50 days is at 22.77%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 32.39%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 28.79% and 23.62%, respectively.

SIRI Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -39.21%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -43.83%. The price of SIRI decreased -12.35% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.83%.