Coinbase Global Inc. Inc. (COIN) Price Performance: The Role of Supply and Demand

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant gain of 68.07% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 16.81%. Over the past 30 days, the price of COIN has leaped by -14.92%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.38%.

The stock of Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) is currently priced at $59.48. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $61.13 after opening at $60.89. The day’s lowest price was $56.77 before the stock closed at $57.34.

Coinbase Global Inc. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $116.30 on 08/04/22 and the lowest value was $31.55 on 01/06/23.

52-week price history of COIN Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Coinbase Global Inc.’s current trading price is -48.86% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 88.53%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$31.55 and $116.30. The Coinbase Global Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Financial, saw a trading volume of around 3.94 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 18.22 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 5.46% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 14.16B and boasts a workforce of 4510 employees.

Coinbase Global Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating Coinbase Global Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 5 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 57.86, with a change in price of +23.77. Similarly, Coinbase Global Inc. recorded 17,613,277 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +67.57%.

COIN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for COIN stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.60.

COIN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Coinbase Global Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 29.91%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 46.75%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 46.50% and 50.65%, respectively.