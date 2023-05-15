Home  »  Industry   »  CMND Stock: A Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast...

CMND Stock: A Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND) current stock price is $0.65. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $0.79 after opening at $0.71. The stock’s lowest point was $0.615 before it closed at $0.59.

52-week price history of CMND Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Clearmind Medicine Inc.’s current trading price is -95.69% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 76.48%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $0.37 and $15.00. The Healthcare sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 11.46 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 1.74 million over the last three months.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND) has experienced a quarterly decline of -83.85% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.40M.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.6493, with a change in price of -3.4940. Similarly, Clearmind Medicine Inc. recorded 1,119,241 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -84.40%.

CMND Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CMND stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

CMND Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Clearmind Medicine Inc. over the past 50 days is 5.99%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 48.41%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 37.67% and 34.44%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

CMND Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -79.56%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -90.73%. The price of CMND increased 21.91% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 9.85%.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

On Key

Related Posts

Facebook Twitter Google-plus Pinterest

About Company

Investchronicle.com is an Economic news website, which offers broad information about the Stock markets and Equities. The major emphasis of this platform is to present, the most practical recommendation for public and private capital sharing, both in the form of updates and detailed analysis.

Quick Links

Categories

Copyright 2023 © All rights Reserved.