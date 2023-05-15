CMND Stock: A Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND) current stock price is $0.65. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $0.79 after opening at $0.71. The stock’s lowest point was $0.615 before it closed at $0.59.

52-week price history of CMND Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Clearmind Medicine Inc.’s current trading price is -95.69% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 76.48%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $0.37 and $15.00. The Healthcare sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 11.46 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 1.74 million over the last three months.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND) has experienced a quarterly decline of -83.85% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.40M.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.6493, with a change in price of -3.4940. Similarly, Clearmind Medicine Inc. recorded 1,119,241 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -84.40%.

CMND Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CMND stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

CMND Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Clearmind Medicine Inc. over the past 50 days is 5.99%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 48.41%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 37.67% and 34.44%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

CMND Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -79.56%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -90.73%. The price of CMND increased 21.91% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 9.85%.