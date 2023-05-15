CMLS’s Stock Market Pendulum: Swinging Between Gains and Losses

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -46.86%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -52.17%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CMLS has leaped by -9.59%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 19.13%.

At present, Cumulus Media Inc. (CMLS) has a stock price of $3.30. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $3.54 after an opening price of $3.19. The day’s lowest price was $3.1401, and it closed at $2.95.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Cumulus Media Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $14.35 on 05/17/22 and a low of $2.57 for the same time frame on 05/09/23.

52-week price history of CMLS Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Cumulus Media Inc.’s current trading price is -77.00% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 28.40%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$2.57 and $14.35. The Cumulus Media Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Communication Services, saw a trading volume of around 0.55 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.21 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Cumulus Media Inc. (CMLS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -46.52% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 53.59M and boasts a workforce of 2455 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.07, with a change in price of -3.81. Similarly, Cumulus Media Inc. recorded 182,853 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -53.59%.

CMLS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CMLS stands at 1.84. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.84.

CMLS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Cumulus Media Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 28.08%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 42.44%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 25.58% and 14.86%, respectively.