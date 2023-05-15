cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. cbdMD Inc.’s current trading price is -94.56% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 28.24%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $1.70 and $40.05 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.67 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 42480.0 over the last three months.

At present, cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) has a stock price of $2.18. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $2.35 after an opening price of $2.04. The day’s lowest price was $1.98, and it closed at $2.01.

cbdMD Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $40.05 on 08/09/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $1.70 on 05/01/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) has experienced a quarterly decline of -82.56% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.10M and boasts a workforce of 90 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.63, with a change in price of -10.78. Similarly, cbdMD Inc. recorded 28,623 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -83.18%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for YCBD stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

YCBD Stock Stochastic Average

cbdMD Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 4.31%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 8.73%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 6.20% and 5.35%, respectively.

YCBD Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -78.66%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -80.28%. Over the last 30 days, the price of YCBD has leaped by -71.50%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 9.00%.