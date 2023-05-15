Can GSI Technology Inc. Bounce Back? 52-Week Performance and Analyst Predictions

GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) stock is currently valued at $5.09. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $5.24 after opening at $1.74. The stock briefly dropped to $1.74 before ultimately closing at $1.64.

GSI Technology Inc. saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $4.28 on 05/12/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $1.45 on 03/30/23.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of GSIT Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. GSI Technology Inc.’s current trading price is 18.93% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 251.03%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $1.45 to $4.28. In the Technology sector, the GSI Technology Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 104.61 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.1.78 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 161.03% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 40.52M and boasts a workforce of 180 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.78, with a change in price of +3.36. Similarly, GSI Technology Inc. recorded 1,133,478 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +194.22%.

Examining GSIT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GSIT stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

GSIT Stock Stochastic Average

Today, GSI Technology Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 96.04%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 96.02%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 42.43% and 23.95% respectively.

GSIT Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 194.22%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 142.38%. The price of GSIT increased 133.49% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 212.27%.