C3.ai Inc. (AI) Stock: Navigating Drops and Gains

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. C3.ai Inc.’s current trading price is -35.13% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 121.44%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $10.16 and $34.68. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 24.14 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 19.83 million over the last 3 months.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) stock is currently valued at $22.50. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $20.015 after opening at $20.00. The stock briefly dropped to $19.06 before ultimately closing at $19.42.

In terms of market performance, C3.ai Inc. had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $34.68 on 04/03/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $10.16 on 12/28/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

C3.ai Inc. (AI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.43% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.23B and boasts a workforce of 704 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 19.81, with a change in price of +10.53. Similarly, C3.ai Inc. recorded 18,379,391 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +86.76%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AI stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

AI Stock Stochastic Average

Today, C3.ai Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 32.88%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 83.68%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 54.83% and 47.67% respectively.

AI Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 101.06%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 64.82%. The price of AI increased 2.78% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 17.00%.