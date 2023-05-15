BurgerFi International Inc. (BFI) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. BurgerFi International Inc.’s current trading price is -61.04% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 50.53%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.95 and $3.67. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.69 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 52010.0 over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for BurgerFi International Inc. (BFI) is $1.43. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $1.6099 after an opening price of $1.31. The stock briefly fell to $1.13 before ending the session at $1.10.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BurgerFi International Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $3.67 on 06/08/22 and a low of $0.95 for the same time frame on 05/04/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

BurgerFi International Inc. (BFI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -10.63% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 26.20M and boasts a workforce of 808 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.3803, with a change in price of -0.1700. Similarly, BurgerFi International Inc. recorded 50,093 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -10.63%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BFI stands at 0.75. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.68.

BFI Stock Stochastic Average

Today, BurgerFi International Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 72.74%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 72.74%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 45.81% and 29.46% respectively.

BFI Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The index has shown a price gain of 13.49% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -16.37%. The price of BFI fallen by 16.26% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 45.92%.