BP p.l.c. (BP) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. BP p.l.c.’s current trading price is -12.68% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 42.46%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $25.36 and $41.38 The company’s shares, which are part of the Energy sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.17 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 9.01 million over the last three months.

BP p.l.c. (BP) stock is currently valued at $36.13. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $36.455 after opening at $36.34. The stock briefly dropped to $35.69 before ultimately closing at $35.81.

BP p.l.c. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $41.38 on 02/14/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $25.36 on 07/14/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

BP p.l.c. (BP) has experienced a quarterly decline of -11.02% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 106.29B and boasts a workforce of 67600 employees.

BP p.l.c.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 16 analysts are rating BP p.l.c. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 37.58, with a change in price of +2.12. Similarly, BP p.l.c. recorded 9,080,373 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +6.24%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BP stands at 0.80. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.73.

BP Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, BP p.l.c.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 29.44%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 10.97%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 8.66% and 13.10%, respectively.

BP Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 3.45%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 9.67%. The price of BP decreased -10.95% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.42%.