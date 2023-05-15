Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Bloom Energy Corporation’s current trading price is -59.58% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 10.90%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $11.47 and $31.47. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 20.15 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 3.21 million over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) is $12.72. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $13.265 after an opening price of $13.08. The stock briefly fell to $12.332 before ending the session at $13.23.

Bloom Energy Corporation experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $31.47 on 08/12/22 and the lowest value was $11.47 on 05/12/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) has experienced a quarterly decline of -47.11% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.76B and boasts a workforce of 2530 employees.

Bloom Energy Corporation: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating Bloom Energy Corporation as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 20.31, with a change in price of -9.32. Similarly, Bloom Energy Corporation recorded 2,897,289 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -42.29%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BE stands at 2.16. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.04.

BE Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Bloom Energy Corporation over the last 50 days is 3.51%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 6.03%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 6.58% and 11.46%, respectively.

BE Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price loss of -33.47% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -30.34%. The price of BE leaped by -31.09% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -25.18%.