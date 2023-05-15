BiomX Inc. (PHGE) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. BiomX Inc.’s current trading price is -76.15% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 111.36%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.13 and $1.17. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.9 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.24 million observed over the last three months.

BiomX Inc. (PHGE) has a current stock price of $0.28. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $0.30 after opening at $0.30. The stock’s low for the day was $0.25, and it eventually closed at $0.25.

BiomX Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $1.17 on 07/12/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $0.13 on 12/15/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

BiomX Inc. (PHGE) has experienced a quarterly decline of -15.96% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.40M and boasts a workforce of 54 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for BiomX Inc.

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating BiomX Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.3053, with a change in price of +0.0582. Similarly, BiomX Inc. recorded 376,880 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +26.36%.

How PHGE’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PHGE stands at 0.71. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.50.

PHGE Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of BiomX Inc. over the past 50 days is 19.03%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 32.78%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 25.15% and 25.67%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

PHGE Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price gain of 49.44% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -14.15%. The price of PHGE fallen by 0.22% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -5.07%.