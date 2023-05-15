Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Banco Bradesco S.A.’s current trading price is -22.71% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 35.66%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $2.34 and $4.10. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 25.28 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 28.34 million over the last 3 months.

At present, Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) has a stock price of $3.17. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $3.1889 after an opening price of $3.13. The day’s lowest price was $3.12, and it closed at $3.13.

Banco Bradesco S.A.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $4.10 on 05/31/22 and a low of $2.34 for the same time frame on 03/24/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 29.76% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 31.18B and boasts a workforce of 73855 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.72, with a change in price of +0.59. Similarly, Banco Bradesco S.A. recorded 32,384,625 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +22.87%.

BBD Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Banco Bradesco S.A.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 97.77%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 96.74%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 94.62% and 92.01% respectively.

BBD Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 15.21%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 13.00%. Over the last 30 days, the price of BBD has fallen by 12.97%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.32%.