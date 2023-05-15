Audacy Inc. (AUD) Stock: A Year of Decreases and Increases

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Audacy Inc.’s current trading price is -94.74% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 24.72%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.09 and $2.11. The company, active in the Communication Services sector, saw a trading volume of around 15.1 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 2.96 million observed over the last three months.

Audacy Inc. (AUD) current stock price is $0.11. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $0.1297 after opening at $0.1285. The stock’s lowest point was $0.0969 before it closed at $0.14.

In terms of market performance, Audacy Inc. had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $2.11 on 05/13/22, while the lowest value was $0.09 on 03/17/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Audacy Inc. (AUD) has experienced a quarterly decline of -62.21% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 20.70M and boasts a workforce of 3539 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.1978, with a change in price of -0.1290. Similarly, Audacy Inc. recorded 2,176,562 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -53.75%.

How AUD’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AUD stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 3.87.

AUD Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Audacy Inc. over the last 50 days is at 18.18%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 12.47%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 25.21% and 22.64%, respectively.

AUD Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -50.69%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -62.79%. The price of AUD decreased -11.69% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.09%.