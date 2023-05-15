AT&T Inc. (T) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Ups and Downs

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. AT&T Inc.’s current trading price is -20.90% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 17.77%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $14.46 and $21.53. The company, active in the Communication Services sector, saw a trading volume of around 27.28 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 32.45 million observed over the last three months.

AT&T Inc. (T) currently has a stock price of $17.03. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $17.19 after opening at $17.00. The lowest recorded price for the day was $16.95 before it closed at $16.96.

In terms of market performance, AT&T Inc. had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $21.53 on 05/26/22, while the lowest value was $14.46 on 10/13/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

AT&T Inc. (T) has experienced a quarterly decline of -10.70% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 121.25B and boasts a workforce of 160700 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for AT&T Inc.

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating AT&T Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 18.80, with a change in price of -1.46. Similarly, AT&T Inc. recorded 33,894,477 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -7.90%.

How T’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for T stands at 1.38. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.24.

T Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of AT&T Inc. over the past 50 days is 5.73%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 5.86%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 5.14% and 5.61%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

T Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -7.50%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -7.34%. Over the last 30 days, the price of T has leaped by -14.68%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.58%.