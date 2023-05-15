Home  »  Stock   »  Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) Stock: Uncov...

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) Stock: Uncovering 52-Week Market Trends

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Ascent Solar Technologies Inc.’s current trading price is -98.69% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 17.88%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.20 and $18.01. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 4.07 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 1.0 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) currently stands at $0.24. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $0.267 after starting at $0.267. The stock’s lowest price was $0.225 before closing at $0.29.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $18.01 on 08/17/22 and the lowest value was $0.20 on 04/25/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -73.41% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 10.70M and boasts a workforce of 60 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.7616, with a change in price of -2.6340. Similarly, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. recorded 713,497 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -91.78%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ASTI stands at 1.22. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.15.

ASTI Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 10.25%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 17.92%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 29.28% and 27.19% respectively.

ASTI Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -85.52%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -91.09%. The price of ASTI leaped by -34.35% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.85%.

