AMZN’s Stock Swings: Riding the 2023 Wave of Ups and Downs

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 31.26%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 28.00%. The price of AMZN increased 7.68% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.36%.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) stock is currently valued at $110.26. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $112.64 after opening at $112.16. The stock briefly dropped to $109.3185 before ultimately closing at $112.18.

Amazon.com Inc. saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $146.57 on 08/16/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $81.43 on 01/06/23.

52-week price history of AMZN Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Amazon.com Inc.’s current trading price is -24.77% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 35.40%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$81.43 and $146.57. The Amazon.com Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Cyclical, saw a trading volume of around 49.85 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 59.88 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 12.96% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1151.01B and boasts a workforce of 1541000 employees.

Amazon.com Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 40 analysts are rating Amazon.com Inc. as a BUY, 8 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 97.77, with a change in price of +22.40. Similarly, Amazon.com Inc. recorded 66,628,797 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +25.50%.

AMZN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AMZN stands at 0.56. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.55.

AMZN Stock Stochastic Average

Amazon.com Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 88.00%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 75.10%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 86.85% and 81.98%, respectively.