Amyris Inc. (AMRS) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Amyris Inc.’s current trading price is -86.62% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -7.13%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $0.70 and $4.86. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Basic Materials reached around 7.76 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 5.06 million over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of Amyris Inc. (AMRS) is $0.65. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $0.7714 after opening at $0.77. The stock touched a low of $0.65 before closing at $0.77.

Amyris Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $4.86 on 09/15/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $0.70 on 05/12/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -59.11% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 282.94M and boasts a workforce of 1598 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Amyris Inc.

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Amyris Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.3257, with a change in price of -1.3299. Similarly, Amyris Inc. recorded 5,505,146 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -67.17%.

AMRS Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Amyris Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 0.01%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 0.03%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 8.80% and 12.03%, respectively.

AMRS Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -57.51%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -57.09%. The price of AMRS leaped by -38.09% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -14.47%.