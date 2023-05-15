Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Allarity Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -99.68% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 5.54%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.36 and $118.30. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 2.17 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 2.94 million observed over the last three months.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) has a current stock price of $0.38. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $0.4099 after opening at $0.40. The stock’s low for the day was $0.3815, and it eventually closed at $0.43.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc.’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $118.30 on 05/31/22, with the lowest value being $0.36 on 05/02/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -94.18% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.59M and boasts a workforce of 9 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.1141, with a change in price of -11.9374. Similarly, Allarity Therapeutics Inc. recorded 1,886,311 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -96.89%.

ALLR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Allarity Therapeutics Inc. over the last 50 days is at 0.26%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 0.72%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 1.22% and 1.20%, respectively.

ALLR Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price loss of -96.28% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -97.62%. The price of ALLR leaped by -64.90% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -7.09%.