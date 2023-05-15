Airbnb Inc.’s: Contrasting Stock Performances in a Volatile Market

Currently, the stock price of Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) is $105.28. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $111.56 after opening at $111.36. The stock touched a low of $104.21 before closing at $111.20.

The market performance of Airbnb Inc. has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $144.63 on 02/16/23, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $81.91, recorded on 12/28/22.

52-week price history of ABNB Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Airbnb Inc.’s current trading price is -27.21% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 28.53%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $81.91 and $144.63. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 14.77 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 7.01 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) has experienced a quarterly decline of -3.30% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 71.11B and boasts a workforce of 6811 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Airbnb Inc.

As of right now, 13 analysts are rating Airbnb Inc. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 19 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 4 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 112.27, with a change in price of +15.71. Similarly, Airbnb Inc. recorded 6,295,478 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +17.53%.

ABNB Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ABNB stands at 0.38. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.38.

ABNB Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Airbnb Inc. over the past 50 days is 4.00%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 4.30%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 11.05% and 38.69%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

ABNB Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 23.13%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 9.90%. The price of ABNB leaped by -7.61% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -12.20%.