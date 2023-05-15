Home  »  Industry   »  A Tale of Resilience: Shengfeng Development Limite...

A Tale of Resilience: Shengfeng Development Limited Amid Stock Market Turbulence

Currently, the stock price of Shengfeng Development Limited (SFWL) is $7.95. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $8.55 after opening at $7.47. The stock touched a low of $7.10 before closing at $6.79.

52-week price history of SFWL Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Shengfeng Development Limited’s current trading price is -36.14% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 170.41%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $2.94 and $12.45. Shares of the company, which operates in the Industrials sector, recorded a trading volume of around 1.64 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.21 million over the last three months.

Moving average and trading volume data

SFWL Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SFWL stands at 0.54. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

SFWL Stock Stochastic Average

SFWL Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 97.76%. The price of SFWL fallen by 67.72% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 94.38%.

