A Deep Dive into Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) Stock Performance

Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) has a current stock price of $26.33. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $27.7499 after opening at $24.58. The stock’s low for the day was $24.15, and it eventually closed at $19.32.

Blue Bird Corporation’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $23.13 on 05/12/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $7.14 on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of BLBD Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Blue Bird Corporation’s current trading price is 13.83% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 269.03%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $7.14 and $23.13. Shares of the company, which operates in the Consumer Cyclical sector, recorded a trading volume of around 2.97 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.22 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 32.71% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 619.02M and boasts a workforce of 1593 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 17.50, with a change in price of +16.10. Similarly, Blue Bird Corporation recorded 211,919 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +157.38%.

BLBD Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Blue Bird Corporation over the last 50 days is presently at 86.32%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 86.32%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 84.42% and 77.98%, respectively.

BLBD Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The index has shown a price gain of 145.85% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 174.27%. The price of BLBD fallen by 44.67% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 37.64%.