Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) Stock: Navigating Drops and Gains

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current trading price is -19.23% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 67.97%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $15.55 and $32.34. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.12 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.62 million over the last 3 months.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) stock is currently valued at $26.12. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $26.34 after opening at $24.32. The stock briefly dropped to $24.07 before ultimately closing at $24.39.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

In terms of market performance, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $32.34 on 08/08/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $15.55 on 03/10/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 26.73% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.53B and boasts a workforce of 156 employees.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 20.17, with a change in price of +6.74. Similarly, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. recorded 602,869 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +34.78%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ZNTL stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ZNTL Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 97.96%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 97.43%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 97.02% and 93.48% respectively.

ZNTL Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 29.69%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 10.82%. The price of ZNTL increased 49.26% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 18.84%.