WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. WiSA Technologies Inc.’s current trading price is -98.41% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 46.32%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.95 and $87.31 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.55 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 1.18 million over the last three months.

The stock of WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) is currently priced at $1.39. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $1.48 after opening at $1.24. The day’s lowest price was $1.24 before the stock closed at $1.28.

In terms of market performance, WiSA Technologies Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $87.31 on 06/24/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $0.95 on 04/27/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -78.14% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.93M and boasts a workforce of 49 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.4622, with a change in price of -9.9100. Similarly, WiSA Technologies Inc. recorded 971,474 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -87.70%.

WISA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, WiSA Technologies Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 10.35%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 63.77%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 49.28% and 41.71%, respectively.

WISA Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant loss of -87.11% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -96.03%. Over the past 30 days, the price of WISA has fallen by 5.30%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 21.93%.