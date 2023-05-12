Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current trading price is -47.90% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 7.83%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $5.75 and $11.90. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.78 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.58 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) currently stands at $6.20. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $6.72 after starting at $6.71. The stock’s lowest price was $6.20 before closing at $6.78.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

In terms of market performance, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $11.90 on 07/07/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $5.75 on 05/04/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -14.01% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 352.04M and boasts a workforce of 290 employees.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.91, with a change in price of -0.78. Similarly, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. recorded 630,627 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -11.17%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VNDA stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

VNDA Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. over the last 50 days is 36.00%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 36.00%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 68.13% and 82.62%, respectively.

VNDA Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -16.10%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -40.50%. The price of VNDA leaped by -8.55% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -9.75%.