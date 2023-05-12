UTZ’s Financial Health: Exploring Utz Brands Inc.’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio of 1.79

Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ) currently has a stock price of $17.10. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $17.769 after opening at $16.82. The lowest recorded price for the day was $15.84 before it closed at $18.29.

Utz Brands Inc.’s stock market performance has been consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $19.98 on 08/11/22, with the lowest value being $12.06 on 06/16/22.

52-week price history of UTZ Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Utz Brands Inc.’s current trading price is -14.41% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 41.79%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $12.06 and $19.98. The Consumer Defensive sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 1.37 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.46 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.88% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.40B and boasts a workforce of 3550 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 16.91, with a change in price of +0.19. Similarly, Utz Brands Inc. recorded 467,697 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +1.12%.

UTZ Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for UTZ stands at 1.34. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.30.

UTZ Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Utz Brands Inc. over the past 50 days is 38.59%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 38.59%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 48.46% and 51.07%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

UTZ Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 7.82%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 3.45%. Over the last 30 days, the price of UTZ has leaped by -3.12%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.42%.