Understanding Sitio Royalties Corp. Inc. (STR) Price Performance Through Chart Patterns

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -14.94%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -21.85%. The price of STR leaped by -6.41% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.95%.

The stock price for Sitio Royalties Corp. (STR) currently stands at $24.54. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $25.39 after starting at $25.37. The stock’s lowest price was $24.37 before closing at $25.84.

In terms of market performance, Sitio Royalties Corp. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $33.65 on 12/05/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $19.31 on 03/16/23.

52-week price history of STR Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Sitio Royalties Corp.’s current trading price is -27.07% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 27.08%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$19.31 and $33.65. The Sitio Royalties Corp.’s shares, which operate in the Energy, saw a trading volume of around 0.73 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 0.85 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Sitio Royalties Corp. (STR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -4.03% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.62B and boasts a workforce of 49 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 25.37, with a change in price of -5.53. Similarly, Sitio Royalties Corp. recorded 802,784 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -18.39%.

STR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for STR stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.55.

STR Stock Stochastic Average

Sitio Royalties Corp.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 70.01%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 35.82%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 61.22% and 66.83%, respectively.