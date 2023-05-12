UDR Inc. (UDR) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. UDR Inc.’s current trading price is -18.36% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 11.22%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $37.18 and $50.65 The company’s shares, which are part of the Real Estate sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.04 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 2.41 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for UDR Inc. (UDR) is $41.35. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $41.375 after an opening price of $40.80. The stock briefly fell to $40.65 before ending the session at $41.16.

UDR Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $50.65 on 08/16/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $37.18 on 11/09/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

UDR Inc. (UDR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -5.85% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 13.26B and boasts a workforce of 1317 employees.

UDR Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating UDR Inc. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 40.92, with a change in price of +0.98. Similarly, UDR Inc. recorded 2,427,769 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +2.43%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for UDR stands at 1.44. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.33.

UDR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, UDR Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 62.90%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 78.36%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 68.53% and 68.57%, respectively.

UDR Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price gain of 6.76% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 9.94%. The price of UDR fallen by 2.33% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 2.71%.