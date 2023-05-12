Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Inc. (TMO) Price Performance: A Guide to Financial Ratios

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant loss of -3.80% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 7.64%. Over the past 30 days, the price of TMO has leaped by -8.55%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.90%.

The current stock price for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) is $529.79. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $535.74 after opening at $532.09. It dipped to a low of $525.06 before ultimately closing at $533.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $611.06 on 07/29/22, and the lowest price during that time was $475.77, recorded on 11/03/22.

52-week price history of TMO Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s current trading price is -13.30% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 11.35%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $475.77 and $611.06. The Healthcare sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 2.33 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 1.26 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -6.88% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 204.06B and boasts a workforce of 130000 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

As of right now, 15 analysts are rating Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 560.88, with a change in price of -24.00. Similarly, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. recorded 1,386,595 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -4.33%.

TMO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TMO stands at 0.78. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.66.

TMO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. over the past 50 days is 16.55%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 16.55%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 20.32% and 25.94%, respectively, over the past 20 days.