The UIS Stock Puzzle: Unraveling Unisys Corporation’s Fluctuating Performance

The current stock price for Unisys Corporation (UIS) is $4.25. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $4.38 after opening at $4.12. It dipped to a low of $4.115 before ultimately closing at $4.00.

Unisys Corporation’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $14.62 on 08/04/22, with the lowest value being $3.05 on 04/26/23.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of UIS Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Unisys Corporation’s current trading price is -70.93% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 39.34%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $3.05 and $14.62. The Technology sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 0.71 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 1.47 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Unisys Corporation (UIS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -22.45% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 280.88M and boasts a workforce of 16200 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Unisys Corporation

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Unisys Corporation as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.51, with a change in price of -0.36. Similarly, Unisys Corporation recorded 1,102,000 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -7.81%.

UIS Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for UIS stands at 30.31. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 29.35.

UIS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Unisys Corporation over the last 50 days is at 61.86%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 89.55%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 74.88% and 68.57%, respectively.

UIS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The metric has seen a significant loss of -16.83% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -8.21%. Over the past 30 days, the price of UIS has fallen by 10.39%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 10.39%.