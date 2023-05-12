The Significance of Moving Averages in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Inc. (CCCS) Price Performance

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant gain of 8.12% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 4.05%. Over the past 30 days, the price of CCCS has fallen by 5.57%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.33%.

The stock of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) is currently priced at $9.41. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $9.30 after opening at $9.30. The day’s lowest price was $9.095 before the stock closed at $9.25.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $10.19 on 08/05/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $7.41 on 05/13/22.

52-week price history of CCCS Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -7.69% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 26.94%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$7.41 and $10.19. The CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Technology, saw a trading volume of around 0.92 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.89 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1.04% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.08B and boasts a workforce of 2375 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.89, with a change in price of +0.64. Similarly, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. recorded 800,781 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +7.22%.

CCCS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CCCS stands at 0.40. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.39.

CCCS Stock Stochastic Average

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 83.59%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 82.38%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 72.54% and 66.17%, respectively.